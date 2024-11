“Strong gains in stocks, underpinned by the classic ‘FOMO’ mentality, could certainly extend but any significant correction in markets will quickly spillover (positively) into havens and (negatively) into high beta FX. Unusually, there are no major data releases scheduled for the session ahead. There is a 20Y auction, however, and several central bank policymakers are speaking—including the Fed’s Barr, Cook, Bowman and Collins (the latter being the only non-voter).”

“Rising US yields and still resilient growth prosects plus expectations of dollar-positive policies form the incoming administration are refreshing ‘US exceptionalism’ argument in favour of the USD. Beyond FX, risk assets may warrant some attention. Reuters noted yesterday that ‘the S&P 500 is having one of its best calendar years since 1928’. Auspicious. November returns of 3.8% (so far) for the S&P 500 are well ahead of the average of the past 35 years (2.3%). Investor sentiment is strongly bullish but market breadth is softening.”

“USD gains look quite solid and the DXY is attempting to break out of the recent consolidation pattern on the short-term chart. The DXY’s drift lower since late last week took the form of a bull flag pattern and a sustained push through 106.60/65—right about where the index is this morning—could trigger another leg up.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.