“We expect FX volatility to remain low today, a development that can favour an additional short-term recovery in high carry currencies like MXN and BRL, while keeping the pressure high on the funding yen. The dollar may remain broadly flat into tomorrow’s CPI.”

“The US Democratic Party revolt against President Joe Biden appears to have been fully sidelined by markets. Predict index of Biden’s probability of being the party's candidate in November has bounced back from 40% to 60% after recent signs that the internal push to replace him may indeed be insufficient.”

“Today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faces House policymakers for his second testimony, after yesterday’s Senate appearance had few repercussions on markets. Powell’s prepared remarks focused on two-way risks, reiterating the need for more data input to justify monetary easing. So, more of the same rhetoric from Powell, who’s happy with keeping markets relatively quiet.”

Global currency volatility has continued to drop rapidly as markets await developments on eurozone and US politics, as well as on the data side. The proximity to Thursday’s pivotal CPI release in the US may also be behind this week’s cautious trading in FX, ING’s FX strategist Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.