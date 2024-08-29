There is quite a popular view out there that with 100bp of Fed cuts priced by the end of this year and a terminal rate already priced at 3.00%, the dollar does not need to fall much further. Equally, however, we do not see the need for the dollar to rally too much either. And for the time being we are treating this week's dollar price action as bearish consolidation after the relatively sharp 5% fall since the start of July, ING’s FX strategist Chris Turner notes.
Dollar’s bearish holding pattern continues
“What gives us some comfort that this is a broad USD decline is the fact that the Asian FX laggards - including the Korean won - are all participating in the move. Even the Korean options market is showing the one-month risk reversal in favour of Korean won call options - something that rarely has been seen since 2007. Whether this represents investors rebalancing underweight Asian portfolios or Asian exporters catching up on some overdue dollar hedging remains to be seen.”
“As we have discussed recently, we will probably need to get some more downside surprises on US activity data to get the dollar bear trend moving again. That may not be the case where the calendar only shows revisions to second-quarter GDP data and the weekly initial claims. The latter seems resolutely stuck near the 235,000 area as broad job lay-offs are yet to emerge.”
“Yet these should rise at some point and Chair Powell's speech last Friday did sound a little nervous as to the speed with which the labour market was deteriorating. Expect DXY to stay relatively range-bound, and only a move above the 101.60/65 area would suggest we are seeing something more than bearish consolidation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1100 after regional German inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Wednesday and trades below 1.1100 for the first time in over a week. Soft inflation readings from German states weigh on the Euro as market focus shifts to US data releases.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200 on renewed USD strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood provides support to the USD ahead of data releases and drags the pair lower.
Gold rises on Nvidia disappointment, revival of China demand
Gold (XAU/USD) trades about half a percent higher in the $2,510s on Thursday, gaining a lift from safe-haven inflows on the back of mildly negative sentiment driven by disappointing Nvidia earnings.
WazirX files for moratorium application in Singapore Court
WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, announced that a moratorium had been filed in Singapore’s High Court under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution act to address users’ crypto balances.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.