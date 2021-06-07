The Chinese yuan appreciated to a three-year high of 6.3685 per USD on 28 May. At this level, the CNY has strengthened 12.5% from its worst level of the COVID-19 outbreak in May 2020. However, the themes that fuelled the yearlong appreciation of the CNY may have run its course, in the view of Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS Bank.
USD/CNY has scope to consolidate between 6.40 and 6.60 for the rest of the year
CNY will be boosted by China’s strong growth prospects (not quite)
“CNY bulls have overplayed China’s strong GDP growth rebound of 18.3 YoY in 1Q21. Looking ahead, our Hong Kong colleagues expect China’s growth to slow to 10.5% YoY in 2Q21 and stabilize around 6-7% in 2H21. China’s recovery from the pandemic remains shaky. Against such a backdrop, the government sees a challenge to create 11 million urban jobs and to lower the unemployment rate to 5.5%.”
A stronger CNY will curb inflation (rejected by regulators)
“The PBOC issued a statement on 27 May that the CNY cannot be a tool to offset the impact of surging commodities. To this end, regulators will tighten supervision of the commodity futures and spot market to discourage price collusion, the spread of false information, hoarding and other illegal activities. Our economists believe that inflation could average higher at 3.5% and 4.5% in 3Q and 4Q respectively. Even so, full-year inflation is expected to come in at 2.5% or below the official target of 3% for 2021.”
CNY will replace the USD as the dominant currency (will take time)
“PBOC deputy governor Li Bo confirmed that there was no timeline for a nationwide rollout of the pilot e-yuan project which is still in its testing phase. According to a Business Times article in May, China is facing a challenge to get more consumers and merchants to accept and adopt the e-yuan in a market dominated by Alipay and WePay. Former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan recently called the threat of the e-yuan to the USD’s dominance as misguided speculation.”
China-US relations returning into focus
“CNY has scope to consolidate between 6.40 and 6.60 for the rest of the year as focus shifts from the recovery to US-China relations. Finding a middle ground remains challenging given the red lines drawn across issues from trade practices, technology, defense, national interests, sovereignty and human rights. It is therefore hard to expect a more assertive China to allow more CNY appreciation to correct the large bilateral US-China trade deficit. China’s regulators have also refuted arguments for a stronger CNY to curb inflation and halted oneway appreciation bets in the CNY.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.