USD/CNY hits highest since September 2019 as US threatens sanctions

- Yuan slides to multi-month lows on escalating US-China tussle.
- The US threatens to impose sanctions on China if the latter passes the controversial Hong Kong bill.
- India-China border standoff is likely adding to bearish pressures around yuan.
China's Yuan is taking a hit on Wednesday amid the dragon nation's rising tensions with the US and India.
The USD/CNH pair is trading at 7.1565 at press time, the highest level since early September 2019, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.
China's plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong has become the latest front in soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing. The US lawmakers and other western nations are of the opinion that the law if implemented, would be a death knell for Hong Kong's autonomy.
US Senator Rubio tweeted late Wednesday that the US would be left with no option but to impose sanctions on China if it passes the controversial bill. It is worth noting that the two nations are also embroiled in a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus and China's handling of the pandemic.
Further, India-China border tensions have escalated in the past 24 hours with Chinese President asking the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualizing the worst-case scenarios.
The yuan's recent decline from 7.10 per US dollar could also be associated with the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) willingness to tolerate currency weakness. On Friday, the central bank put the yuan fixing at 7.1209 per dollar, the weakest since 2008.
The central bank strengthened the fixing to 7.1092 earlier today. So far, however, that move has failed to stall the slide in the currency.
Technical levels
-
- R3 7.1515
- R2 7.1448
- R1 7.14
- PP 7.1333
-
- S1 7.1285
- S2 7.1218
- S3 7.117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces-back above 107.50 on Japanese stimulus reports
USD/JPY climbs back above 107.50 after the Japnese additional stimulus reports drove the regional equities higher. The renewed optimism offset the intensifying US-China tensions over the Hong Kong security law.
AUD/USD off lows, re-takes 0.6650 amid US-China tussle
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6650 amid a minor recovery in the risk sentiment on the Japanese stimulus reports. Meanwhile, the US-China tensions over the Hong Kong issue and the Yuan sell-off could likely cap the upside attempts.
USD/CNY hits highest since September 2019 as US threatens sanctions
Yuan slides to multi-month lows on escalating US-China tussle. The US threatens to impose sanctions on China if the latter passes the controversial Hong Kong bill. India-China border standoff is likely adding to bearish pressures around yuan.
Gold: Bounce from sub-4H 200-SMA has stalled
Gold's overnight drop below the 4-hour chart 200-candle simple moving average (SMA) was short-lived, possibly due to US-China tensions. Technical charts, however, indicate the bounce could be undone during the day ahead.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 11-week-old resistance line in focus
GBP/USD shows no major action near two-week high, seesaws around 1.2330/35. MACD turns bullish for the first time in 15 days. A confluence of 50-day EMA, descending trend line from March 09 challenges the buyers.