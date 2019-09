USD/CNY fix: PBoC fixes at 7.0883 (prev fix 7.0879; prev close 7.1580)

China, last month, allowed the yuan to fall past 7, a key level defended by the authorities in the past, and had pinned the blame on U.S. protectionism. A weaker currency will help offset the impact of higher tariffs on Chinese goods of which a fresh round kicked in today, although an uncontrolled decline will likely cause instability in its markets as well as spur capital flight - President Donald Trump called the yuan’s plunge below the symbolic level of 7 per dollar “currency manipulation” in a recent tweet.

