US and Chinese tariffs went into effect early Sunday

President Trump says meeting with China on trade negotiations still on for September. Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David that the US is talking to China, the meetings in September, "that hasn’t changed.”

Tariffs went into effect early Sunday on $112 billion of Chinese imports. The 15% tariffs cover a wide range of consumer goods, including everything from certain types of clothing and shoes to some consumer electronics like cameras and desktop computers.

Meanwhile, China Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council clarified that tariff increase on US goods next round goes into effect today on $75B in goods in 2 batches, second on Dec 15th.