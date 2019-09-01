US and Chinese tariffs went into effect early Sunday

- Tariffs went into effect early Sunday on $112 billion of Chinese imports.
- Tariff increase on US goods next round goes into effect today on $75B in goods in 2 batches, second on Dec 15th.
President Trump says meeting with China on trade negotiations still on for September. Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David that the US is talking to China, the meetings in September, "that hasn’t changed.”
Tariffs went into effect early Sunday on $112 billion of Chinese imports. The 15% tariffs cover a wide range of consumer goods, including everything from certain types of clothing and shoes to some consumer electronics like cameras and desktop computers.
Meanwhile, China Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council clarified that tariff increase on US goods next round goes into effect today on $75B in goods in 2 batches, second on Dec 15th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears in charge amid central banks’ imbalances
The EUR/USD has fallen last Friday to 1.0962, a level that was last seen in May 2017, to close the week at 1.0990. The USD got a sudden lift by the end of the London session, a sign that speculative interest is betting on further dollar gains.
GBP/USD: Brexit uncertainty and dollar strength putting 1.20 at reach
The GBP/USD edged lower for a third consecutive day Friday, closing the week in the 1.2160 price zone. UK PM Boris’s decision to suspend Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit, took a toll on Pound these last few days.
USD/JPY: neutral as fear dominates the fundamental background
The USD/JPY pair settled at 106.25, up for the week but within familiar levels, and having posted a lower low at 104.44. The pair topped at 106.67 on Thursday, following news that the US and China will try to de-escalate their trade war.
Gold: Yellow metal ending the week on a weak note below $1,530.00/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages. The yellow metal is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 on Monday, ending the week on a weak tone. The level to beat for sellers is $1,510.00/oz and 1,490.00 support.
US consumer confidence fades
A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...