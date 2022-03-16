USD/CNY fix: 6.3800 vs the estimated 6.3802

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3800 vs the estimated 6.3802 and the previous 6.3760. This was the weakest since Dec 2021.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
