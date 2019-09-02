USD/CNH technical analysis: Sellers await rising wedge confirmation after China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH pulls back after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI surged to a five-month high.
  • A downside break of 7.1510 will confirm short-term bearish formation.

With China’s August month Caixin Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surging to a five-month high of 50.4, also beating 49.8 forecast, USD/CNH declines to 7.1685 amid initial Asian trading on Monday.

Sellers await entry on the break of three-week-old rising support-line, at 7.1510, in order to confirm the bearish formation indicating further downside to 7.0000 round-figure. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of late-July to August upswing, at 7.0632 may offer an intermediate halt during the downpour.

In a case where prices keep trailing 7.0632, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 6.9887 and 6.9150 can please bears.

On the upside, the latest high of 7.1838 and formation resistance close to 7.2000 will keep exerting downside pressure on prices.

USD/CNH 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.1683
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 7.1619
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0957
Daily SMA50 6.9706
Daily SMA100 6.9109
Daily SMA200 6.85
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1694
Previous Daily Low 7.14
Previous Weekly High 7.1838
Previous Weekly Low 7.0978
Previous Monthly High 7.1838
Previous Monthly Low 6.894
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1582
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1512
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1448
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1277
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.1154
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1742
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1865
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2037

 

 

