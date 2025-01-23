USD/CNH stays above 7.2800 despite new actions by Chinese authorities

USD/CNH maintains its position amid the stable US Dollar and hawkish Fed.

Trump administration plans to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese imports effective February 1.

Chinese authorities permit 100 billion Yuan of pension funds to boost investments in domestic equities.

USD/CNH, representing the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH), extends its gains for the third successive day on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) receives support as traders expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its January meeting. Moreover, Trump’s policies could drive inflationary pressures, potentially limiting the Fed to just one more rate cut.

US President Donald Trump stated that his administration is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting February 1. However, the proposed tariff is significantly lower than the previously threatened 60% rate, it aligns with the pledge Trump made during his presidential campaign.

However, Chinese authorities on Thursday introduced several measures to stabilize its stock markets, including allowing pension funds to increase investments in domestic equities. A pilot scheme enabling insurers to purchase equities will be launched in the first half of 2025, with an initial scale of at least 100 billion Yuan. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said that they “will expand the scope and increase the scale of liquidity tools to fund share purchases at the proper time.”

Technical Analysis: USD/CNH could find initial resistance at a nine-day EMA near 7.3100

The USD/CNH pair trades near 7.2820 during Asian hours on Thursday. A review of the daily chart shows the pair remaining below nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), signaling a weaker short-term price momentum.

Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum indicator, remains below the 50 mark, confirming a persistent bearish momentum.

On the downside, the USD/CNH pair may retest its six-week low at 7.2522, which was recorded on January 21. Further support appears around the psychological support level at 7.2000 level.

The USD/CNH pair may find initial resistance around the nine-day EMA at the 7.3048 level, followed by the 14-day EMA at the 7.3127 level.

USD/CNH: Daily Chart