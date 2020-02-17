USD/CNH Price Analysis: Weak inside two-week-old descending triangle

- USD/CNH snaps three-day winning streak.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement can lure sellers below the triangle’s support.
- 100-day SMA offers an intermediate halt to the monthly top.
USD/CNH declines to 6.9840 during early Monday. In doing so, the pair respects a two-week-old descending triangle formation.
As a result, sellers can now take aim at the pattern’s support and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January 20 to February 04 upside, around 6.9575/55 area.
However, a sustained downside below the same, which is less likely, might not refrain from challenging the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.9130.
Alternatively, the pair’s upside break of triangle’s resistance, at 6.9980 now, requires a validation from a 100-day SMA level on the daily chart, currently around 7.0120, to challenge the monthly top near 7.0235.
If at all buyers dominate past-7.0235, December month high near 7.0870 will become their next target.
USD/CNH four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9856
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|6.9926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9664
|Daily SMA50
|6.9657
|Daily SMA100
|7.012
|Daily SMA200
|6.9982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9968
|Previous Daily Low
|6.981
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0126
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9574
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
