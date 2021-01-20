USD/CNH Price Analysis: Sellers attack 200-HMA on PBOC inaction

- USD/CNH refreshes intraday low after PBOC kept interest rates unchanged.
- 200-HMA, two-week-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers.
- Weekly descending trend line guards immediate upside amid sluggish MACD.
USD/CNH fails to justify the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) status-quo while refreshing weekly low to 6.4728 during early Wednesday. The currency pair portrays a corrective pullback to 6.4765, down 0.05% intraday, by press time.
Read: The PBoC Interest Rate Decision unchanged
Despite the quote’s latest losses, USD/CNH sellers should remain cautious unless witnessing a downside break of an ascending trend line from January 05, at 6.4640 now. It’s worth mentioning that the 200-bar SMA offers immediate support near 6.4720.
In a case where USD/CNH bears dominate below the stated support line, the last Wednesday’s low near 6.4400 should return to the chart.
Meanwhile, a descending trend line from Monday, currently near 6.4870, will probe the short-term upside of the USD/CNH prices ahead of the key resistance line from November 24 near 6.5015.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the monthly top surrounding 6.5050, a break of which can recall USD/CNH buyers targeting December top near 6.5855.
USD/CNH hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|6.4794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4861
|Daily SMA50
|6.5254
|Daily SMA100
|6.6335
|Daily SMA200
|6.8368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4984
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4738
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4904
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.44
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5854
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4887
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.494
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.5085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.77 amid risk-on mood, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD is extending gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
EUR/USD: Looks north with falling wedge breakout on 4H
EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.
Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut
It’s a big week for the financial markets. With less than 24 hours to go before Trump leaves office, investors are optimistic. The rally in equities and currencies shows little concern about violence and punishing policies.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.