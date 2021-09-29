USD/CNH Price Analysis: Rebound looks to two-month-old resistance at $6.4800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH grinds higher at weekly top, defends bounce off 100-SMA.
  • RSI conditions favor further upside towards the key resistance line.
  • Bulls need validation from monthly high, sellers may eye yearly low on breaking SMA support.

USD/CNH extends the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh the weekly top around $6.4780 during early Wednesday, up 0.12% intraday around $6.4730 by the press time.

In doing so, the quote justifies the U-turn from 100-SMA, as well as upbeat RSI conditions, to keep buyers hopeful.

However, a downward sloping trend line from late July, near $6.4810, will be the key for the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair’s further advances.

Also acting as an upside hurdle is the monthly top near $6.4880, a break of which will direct the north-run towards August month’s high near $6.5100.

Alternatively, pullback moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond 100-SMA level around $6.4570.

Even if the quote drops below 100-SMA, July-end lows near $6.4500 will challenge the USD/CNH bears before directing them to the yearly low of $6.4244.

USD/CNH: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.4728
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 6.466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.456
Daily SMA50 6.4686
Daily SMA100 6.4536
Daily SMA200 6.4716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.4668
Previous Daily Low 6.4534
Previous Weekly High 6.488
Previous Weekly Low 6.4525
Previous Monthly High 6.5102
Previous Monthly Low 6.4473
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.4617
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4586
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4574
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4487
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.444
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4708
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4755
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.4842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears look into the abyss, 1.1600 eyed

EUR/USD: Bears look into the abyss, 1.1600 eyed

EUR/USD intraday targets are being met as price melts to critical monthly support. EUR/USD bears taking the price to the edge of the abyss. Bearish engulfing, bearish RSI and a break of the monthly 38.2% Fibo ar in bearish confluence.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500

GBP/USD: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500

GBP/USD licks its wounds after the heaviest daily fall in a year. Oversold RSI conditions limit further downside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, July’s low test recovery moves. A descending trend line from April 12 gains sellers’ attention.

GBP/USD News

Gold attempts a bounce towards $1750 as yields retreat

Gold attempts a bounce towards $1750 as yields retreat

Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from seven-week troughs of $1728, as buyers once again aim for a retest of the $1750 barrier. Gold price is rescued by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve.

Gold News

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains

XLM price was on a downtrend as it sliced through the trading range’s midpoint on September 19. Stellar appears to be forming a swing low just below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level after collecting liquidity from the July 27 low.

Read more

Risk aversion could intensify

Risk aversion could intensify

The US dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday as Treasury yields surged and stocks plummeted. With several factors driving investors out of risk assets, FX traders need to beware of the possibility of risk aversion intensifying over the next few days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures