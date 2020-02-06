USD/CNH Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day SMA following the latest pullbacks

- USD/CNH nears one-week low after taking a U-turn from 100-day SMA.
- 21-day SMA could please sellers during further downside.
USD/CNH stays modestly changed to 6.9785 as Chinese markets open for Thursday’s trading session. The pair recently reversed from the key resistance confluence including 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from September 2019 to January 2020. However, 50-day SMA seems to limit the pair’s immediate declines.
As a result, the chances of the pair’s bounce to 7.000 round-figure becomes too high. Though, its further advances seem difficult unless clearing the 7.0215/20 resistance confluence.
If at all coronavirus fears manage to propel the quote beyond 7.0220 on a daily closing basis, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0630 and a descending trend line from September 2019, currently at 7.0870, will be in focus.
On the downside, pair’s daily closing below 50-day SMA level of 6.9730 can drag it further towards 6.9355 comprising 21-day SMA.
During the quote’s additional weakness past-6.9355, mid-January top around 6.9060 and 6.9000 will act as buffers to the yearly bottom near 6.8460/55.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|6.9774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9336
|Daily SMA50
|6.9735
|Daily SMA100
|7.0213
|Daily SMA200
|6.9914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0104
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9633
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0071
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.931
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0512
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
