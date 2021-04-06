USD/CNH faces strong resistance at 6.6100 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see USD/CNH facing a tough barrier around the 6.6100 level in the short-term horizon.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden lurch lower in USD to 6.5536 came as a surprise. While further USD weakness is not ruled out, the sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself and any further decline is likely limited to a test of 6.5500. Resistance is at 6.5690 followed by 6.5750.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted yesterday that ‘while it is too soon to expect a pullback, the rally in USD is deep in overbought territory’. We added, ‘USD could move above 6.5900 but the next major resistance at 6.6100 could be out of reach this time round’. USD subsequently dropped to 6.5536. While our ‘strong support’ level at 6.5440 is still intact, the rapid loss in momentum has diminished the prospect for further USD strength to 6.6100. Unless USD can move and stay above 6.5750 within these 1 to 2 days, a break of 6.5440 would not be surprising and would indicate that the positive phase in USD that started in late March has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, US JOLTS and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.