USD/CNH extends losses below 6.7000 as DXY eases from one month high

- USD/CNH keeps the previous day’s losses to stretch pullback from the highest in two weeks.
- China’s Communist Party wraps up top policy meeting by outlining plans for the nation to become greater power.
- Fears of further delay in the US stimulus package weigh on the greenback after a notable rise, risk aversion helps the US dollar.
USD/CNH drops to 6.6917, down 0.24% intraday, during the early Friday. The pair can be cited as an exception to the broad US dollar strength as it took a U-turn from the mid-month high on Thursday.
While looking for the reasons, hopes that China will not only overcome the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but will also aim to become the world’s largest economy, as hinted by South China Morning Post (SCMP) could be spotted favoring the bears. “Party’s most important meeting of the year ends with the decision to focus on technological innovation as major engine of growth. The plenum also discussed plans to become a ‘great modern socialist nation’ within 15 years,” said the SCMP news.
Read: China’s Communist Party: 2020 GDP to exceed 100 trillion yuan
On the contrary, the latest clues from the US covid aid package talks suggest additional delays in rolling out the much-awaited stimulus, which in turn probed the US dollar index (DXY) near the highest in four weeks. Further, the record daily spike in the American COVID-19 infections also questions the greenback bulls.
Also read: Dollar index takes bull breather after invalidating 7-month bearish trendline
Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures drop near 1.0% to mark the biggest weekly losses since early June whereas stocks in China trade mixed amid a light calendar and broad risk-off mood.
Given the lack of major data/events, USD/CNH traders may keep eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse. Hence, the fears of further delay in the American aid package, virus woes and stimulus headlines from the rest of the globe, coupled with trade/political news concerning the US and China, will be the key to follow.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the one-week-old support line directs USD/CNH prices toward the monthly bottom near 6.6275. Meanwhile, a 13-day-long resistance line, at 6.7325, can probe the buyers even if they manage to cross the previous support, now resistance, line around 6.7025.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.6938
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0146
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|6.7084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7087
|Daily SMA50
|6.7803
|Daily SMA100
|6.8945
|Daily SMA200
|6.9769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7296
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7004
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7002
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6276
|Previous Monthly High
|6.861
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7422
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
