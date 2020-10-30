Dollar index takes bull breather after invalidating 7-month bearish trendline

The dollar index has pulled back slightly from overnight highs.

The upside breakout of the seven-month falling trendline is still valid.

The yield curve steepening may continue to draw bids for the dollar.

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading in a sideways manner around 93.85.

On Thursday, the DXY rose by 0.59% to 94.10, the highest since Sept. 30, breaching the trendline falling from March 23 and May 18 lows.

The bid tone around the greenback strengthened after the European Central Bank kept rates steady but hinted at a possible boost to its emergency bond-buying program in December to contain the fallout from the coronavirus.

However, the break above 94.00 was short-lived, as stock markets stabilized, weakening the haven demand of the greenback after the US data showed the economy expanded by a record 33.1% in the third quarter of 2020, marking a V-shaped recovery from the sharp virus-induced contraction of the second quarter.

That said, the path of least resistance is still on the higher side. That's because the upside break of the falling trendline confirmed Thursday remains valid despite the pullback from 94.10 to 93.85. Besides, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are signaling risk aversion with a 0.74% drop. As such, a re-test and break above Thursday's high of 94.10 cannot be ruled out.

Further, the upbeat growth data could accelerate the steepening of the yield curve, lending additional support for the US dollar. As represented by the spread between the 10- and two-year yields, the curve has already steepened by nearly 30 basis points over the past three months.

Technical Levels

Dollar Index Spot Overview Today last price 93.84 Today Daily Change -0.09 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 93.93 Trends Daily SMA20 93.36 Daily SMA50 93.32 Daily SMA100 94.32 Daily SMA200 96.65 Levels Previous Daily High 94.1 Previous Daily Low 93.34 Previous Weekly High 93.77 Previous Weekly Low 92.47 Previous Monthly High 94.74 Previous Monthly Low 91.74 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.81 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.63 Daily Pivot Point S1 93.48 Daily Pivot Point S2 93.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 92.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 94.25 Daily Pivot Point R2 94.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 95.01





