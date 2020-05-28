USD/CNH: Bulls attack September 2019 top as US increases hardships for China

- USD/CNH remains on the front foot above 7.1800.
- US House passes bill to punish those involved in the Xinjiang case, probes the Court of International Trade's decision favoring China.
- US President Trump signaled sanctions to arrive by the week’s end.
- China’s anticipated recovery from the pandemic fails to disappoint the buyers.
Despite stepping back from the intraday high of 7.1878 to 7.1780, USD/CNH remains positive during Thursday’s Asian session. With the US-China tussle in full steam, the pair nears the September 2019 high.
Having initially refrained from the sanctions on China, US policymakers are increasing hardships for the dragon nation. In addition to the US House of Representative’s recent bill to punish Chinese diplomats involved in the Xinjiang case, markets are anticipating a few more sanctions by the end of the week. The reason is Wednesday’s signal by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In addition to enforcing the sanctions, the Trump administration is also challenging the US Court of International Trade's decision to reinstate tariff exception for certain solar panel imports from China and elsewhere.
Furthermore, US President Trump is step-by-step removing hurdles from his re-election and is making it hard for the Asian major to remain positive for long.
Amid all these pessimism, Bloomberg came out with analysis, citing early data, to convey that China is overcoming the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis-led slump.
However, traders seem to pay a little attention to fearsome headlines. While portraying the mood, Japan’s NIKKEI gain over 2.0% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay positive around 0.70%.
Although the political fight with the US can keep the Chinese currency under pressure, for now, expectations of dwindling trade surplus and no major Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also could propel the USD/CNH pair.
For immediate direction, updates concerning the current fight as well as US data should be watched closely.
Technical analysis
Bulls targeting 7.2000 psychological magnet need to cross September 2019 pear of 7.1967, else risks of the pair’s pullback to March month high close to 7.1650 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1806
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|7.1762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1229
|Daily SMA50
|7.1039
|Daily SMA100
|7.0369
|Daily SMA200
|7.0481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1964
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1426
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1644
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0986
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1424
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1471
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges highs on 0.6600 post-upbeat Australian Capex data
AUD/USD extends gains and looks to 0.6650 following the release of the upbeat Australian Q1 Capex data. RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s optimistic view on the economic recovery offers support to the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce below 108.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen is losing ground on the back of the risk-on action in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures, as investors cheer global stimulus measures. Focus on US data.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
Gold: Bulls attack 50-hour SMA hurdle
Gold has risen to the 50-hour simple moving average hurdle (SMA) hurdle but remains trapped within Wednesday's trading range. The yellow metal is up 0.30% on the day, having charted an indecisive Doji candle on Wed.
WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension
WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.