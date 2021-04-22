USD/CHF trades with modest losses around 0.9160-55 area, seems vulnerable

- USD/CHF witnessed some selling on Thursday and snapped two days of the winning streak.
- The USD remained depressed near multi-week lows amid diminishing odds for a Fed rate hike.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven CHF and further contributed to the intraday selling.
The USD/CHF pair remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 0.9155-60 region, just a few pips above daily swing lows.
The pair failed to capitalize on this week's recovery move from the 0.9130 region – the lowest level since early March – and came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous three trading session and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the Swiss franc. This, along with the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The USD languished near multi-week lows amid speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is more likely to be transitory and have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.
This was reinforced by the fact that a goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress the USD bulls. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair remains down. Hence, a subsequent fall towards 200-day SMA, around the 0.9100-0.9095 area, looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9296
|Daily SMA50
|0.921
|Daily SMA100
|0.9049
|Daily SMA200
|0.9092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9196
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9268
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9179
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9236
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.