USD/CHF to confirm a significant range breakout on a close below 0.9376 – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF broke sharply lower again yesterday, with the market prodding below the pivotal 0.9376 June low in early trading today. A close this level would confirm an important range breakout with next key support at 0.9337, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“We ideally look for a close below the 0.9376 level, although we are wary of a reversal given its importance. Removal of here on a closing basis though would see the recently completed ‘hammer’ candlestick negated and confirm a range breakdown, with support then seen at the 78.6% retracement of the June spike at 0.9337, where fresh buyers are expected at first. Below here though would then see support next at 0.9321, ahead of a move back to the 38.2% retracement of the 2015/2016 upswing at 0.9222, which may prove a strong barrier at first.”
“Resistance is seen initially at 0.9388/92, which now ideally holds to keep the immediate downside bias intact. Above here would see resistance next at 0.9453/59 and then at 0.9494, removal of which would suggest a deeper correction higher within the range, with resistance seen thereafter at 0.9531/33.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
