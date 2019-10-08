USD/CHF technical analysis: Oscillates near 200-day SMA pivotal point, around mid-0.9900s

- The recent pullback from multi-month stalls on Monday, ahead of 0.9900 handle.
- Set-up gradually shifting in favour of bearish traders, though warrant some caution.
The USD/CHF pair edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA and remained well within the overnight trading range.
Given the pair's inability to sustain above the parity mark and repeatedly failures near the 1.0025-30 supply zone, the price action now seems to suggest that the near-term bullish trajectory might have already run out of the steam.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into the negative territory and losing positive momentum on the daily chart, adding credence to a shift in the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
However, the fact that the pair has been trending higher along a short-term ascending trend-channel formation over the past two months or so warrant some caution before placing fresh bets for any further near-term depreciating move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9915-10 region, which if broken will confirm a bearish breakdown and set the stage for a slide towards 0.9860-55 support area.
On the flip side, the 0.9990 horizontal zone now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to surpass the 1.0025-30 barrier and aim towards testing the trend-channel resistance near the 1.0075-80 region.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9931
|Daily SMA50
|0.9861
|Daily SMA100
|0.9886
|Daily SMA200
|0.9951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0028
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0007
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.