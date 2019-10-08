USD/CHF technical analysis: Oscillates near 200-day SMA pivotal point, around mid-0.9900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The recent pullback from multi-month stalls on Monday, ahead of 0.9900 handle.
  • Set-up gradually shifting in favour of bearish traders, though warrant some caution.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA and remained well within the overnight trading range.
 
Given the pair's inability to sustain above the parity mark and repeatedly failures near the 1.0025-30 supply zone, the price action now seems to suggest that the near-term bullish trajectory might have already run out of the steam.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into the negative territory and losing positive momentum on the daily chart, adding credence to a shift in the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
 
However, the fact that the pair has been trending higher along a short-term ascending trend-channel formation over the past two months or so warrant some caution before placing fresh bets for any further near-term depreciating move.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9915-10 region, which if broken will confirm a bearish breakdown and set the stage for a slide towards 0.9860-55 support area.
 
On the flip side, the 0.9990 horizontal zone now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to surpass the 1.0025-30 barrier and aim towards testing the trend-channel resistance near the 1.0075-80 region.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9948
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.9948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9931
Daily SMA50 0.9861
Daily SMA100 0.9886
Daily SMA200 0.9951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9966
Previous Daily Low 0.9926
Previous Weekly High 1.0028
Previous Weekly Low 0.9904
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9951
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9906
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9887
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9967
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1000 post-mixed German data

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1000 post-mixed German data

EUR/USD broke the Asian consolidative mode to the upside and reached session highs near 1.0985 region, as the mixed German Industrial Production data failed to deter the EUR bulls amid a broadly subdued US dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the Pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY ticks higher, back closer to mid-107.00s

USD/JPY ticks higher, back closer to mid-107.00s

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of the overnight swing high.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows

Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows

Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.

Gold News

The last Brexit election

The last Brexit election

After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures