- The USD/CHF is recording its biggest daily fall since June 15, down 1.16%.
- The pair refreshes multi-month lows, just below the 0.9400 figure.
- US headline inflation eases to 8.5% YoY, but the core remains unchanged.
- Fed’s Evans: The Fed is not done hiking rates; expect the Fed funds to be at 3.25-3.50% by year-end.
The USD/CHF plunges in the North American session after the US Department of Labor reported that inflation in the US increased at a slower pace, which could deter the US Federal Reserve from tightening aggressively. Additionally, tensions between Taiwan and China seem to ease, exacerbating a positive mood.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9413 after hitting a daily high in the early Asian session at 0.9542. However, upbeat US economic data tripped down the major, which dived to a multi-month low at 0.9393, before bouncing towards current prices.
US inflation drops from 9.1% YoY in June to 8.5%
The US inflation report showed that July’s Consumer Price Index, annually based, increased by 8.5%, less than estimations of an 8.7% uptick. Meanwhile, excluding volatile items like food and energy, the so-called core-CPI rose 5.9% YoY, unchanged compared to June and less than forecasts. The fall is due to gasoline prices a $1 less than in June, offsetting increases in food and shelter.
Investors reacted with a sign of relief, sending US equity markets rallying, between 1.90% and 2.60%, while the greenback fell. The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s values vs. a basket of peers, is losing 1.27%, tumbling below the 105.00 mark. US bond yields in the short-end maturity are dropping, while the 20s and 30s are up.
The USD/CHF immediately reacted to the downside, breaking on its way south, the 200-day EMA at 0.9424, exacerbating a push below the 0.9400 figure. Nevertheless, in the last hour, the major recovered some ground, and once the dust settled, buyers reclaimed the latter.
Late during the session, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans crossed newswires. Even though the CPI is the “first positive report,” inflation is unacceptably high. He added that the Fed is not done hiking rates, and he expects the Federal funds rate (FFR) to be at 3.25-3.50% by year’s end. He added that by the end of 2023, he foresees the FFR between 3.75-4.00%.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari on Wednesday. By Thursday, the calendar will unveil prices paid by producers, also known as PPI and Initial Jobless Claims.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0126
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.32
|Today daily open
|0.954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9637
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.963
|Daily SMA200
|0.9428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9511
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9514
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9563
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.0300
EUR/USD has retreated modestly after having touched its highest level in over a month above 1.0360. With the greenback struggling to find demand following the soft July inflation data, however, the pair holds above 1.0300 and looks to post strong daily gains.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2250
GBP/USD retraced a small portion of its impressive daily rally during the American trading hours but remains on track to register its largest one-day gain since early June. The lower-than-expected July CPI data from the US weighed heavily on the dollar mid-week.
Gold tries to claim $1,800 amid falling US yields
After having failed to reclaim $1,800 with the initial reaction to the soft July inflation data from the US, gold is attempting to break above that key level. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Crypto markets tumble, but the worst is yet to come
Bitcoin price is trying to undo the gains it witnessed over the last week and is currently at the midway point. This sell-off has caused Ethereum and Ripple prices to follow suit, pausing the rallies that altcoins were experiencing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!