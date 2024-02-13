USD/CHF surges to eight-week high, approaches 0.8800 after hot US CPI release

- US CPI inflation came in higher than expected, knocking down rate-cut hopes.
- Swiss CPI inflation slumped, putting the CHF on the defensive.
- US Retail Sales still in the barrel for Thursday.
The USD/CHF tipped into a fresh eight-week high above 0.8700 after a hot US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print sent markets piling back into the safe haven US Dollar (USD), while the Swiss Franc (CHF) got pummeled after Swiss CPI inflation came in below expectations.
Swiss CPI inflation came in at 0.2% MoM in January, missing the forecast 0.6% and seeing only a thin rebound from the previous month’s 0.0% print. YoY Swiss CPI inflation printed at 1.3% versus the forecast steady print at 1.7%, sending the Swiss Franc lower and putting the USD/CHF on pace to close higher for the fifth of the last six trading weeks.
US CPI inflation came in hotter than markets anticipated, with MoM headline CPI printing at 0.3% in January versus the forecast 0.2%. December’s print saw a revision to 0.2% from 0.3%. Core annualized CPI held steady at 3.9% compared to the forecast 3.7%, and headline annualized US CPI printed at 3.1%, down from the previous 3.4% but missing the market’s forecast 2.9%.
With US inflation proving stickier than investors were hoping, market bets of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) got pushe dout even further on Tuesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, money markets are now pricing in a first rate trim in June. Markets have been pushed down from six to five total rate cuts in 2024.
US Retail Sales are still slated for release on Thursday, alongside US Initial Jobless Claims. US Retail Sales are expected to tick down -0.1% in January versus the previous month’s 0.6%, and Initial Jobless Claims are expected to come in at 220K for the week ended February 9 compared to the previous week’s 218K.
USD/CHF technical outlook
Tuesday’s USD/CHF rally has the pair pulling even further away from near-term medians with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.8710. The pair is testing into eight-week highs near the 0.8900 handle, and the USD/CHF climbed nearly 1.4% bottom-to-top on the day.
Daily candlesticks have pierced the 200-day SMA near 0.8843, and the pair has closed bullish for six of the last eight consecutive trading days. The USD/CHF has gained around 6.5% from December’s low of 0.8332.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8872
|Today Daily Change
|0.0115
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31
|Today daily open
|0.8757
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8673
|Daily SMA50
|0.8622
|Daily SMA100
|0.88
|Daily SMA200
|0.8844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8773
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8727
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows near 1.0700 after US CPI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level since mid-November near 1.0700 on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2600 as USD rallies
GBP/USD turned south in the early American session and dropped below 1.2600. The US Dollar gathers strength on stronger-than-forecast inflation prints for January and weighs heavily on the pair. The UK's ONS will release CPI data on Wednesday.
Gold plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam after Wall Street's opening, with XAU/USD trading below the critical $2,000 mark as resurgent inflationary pressures in the US economy further weigh on rate cut odds.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.