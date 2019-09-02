USD/CHF stays bid and could reach 0.9953/75 – Commerzbank

In light of the recent price action, USD/CHF carries the potential to climb further and test the 0.9953/75 band, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF continues to recover and has eroded the 4 month resistance line. It remains bid and there is scope for the 200 day ma at .9953 and August high at .9975. We should see failure here and a slide back to key support at .9716/.9659 (location of the 13th August low, 25th June low, the January low and Fibo support). Below .9659 (last week’s low) targets the .9543 September 2018 low. Longer term we target .9211/.9188, the 2018 low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady below 1.1000 amid light trading, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD trades muted just below the 1.10 handle to start a big week, consolidating Friday’s sell-off to the weakest level since May 2017 at 1.0962. Focus on Italian politics, Eurozone Final PMIs amid US Labor Day holiday.
GBP/USD off 3-week-old support-line ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from near-term support as investors await fresh data/political clues. The US markets are closed for the day while the UK Manufacturing PMI will headline the UK economic calendar.
USD/JPY lacks upside momentum amid trade/political pessimism
USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback.
Gold fails to gain traction amid overall US Dollar strength
Gold remains on the back foot despite US-China trade war and geopolitical tension concerning the Middle East and Hong Kong. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates near multi-year highs amid a US holiday.
Tariffs Implemented, Talks Awaited
US and CN went ahead with their tariffs implementation over the weekend, with the US adding 15% tariffs on around $110bn of Chinese imports, mainly aimed at consumer goods. Another $160bn of goods will be hit by 15% tariffs on Dec 15.