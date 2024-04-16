USD/CHF stays above 0.9100 nearing the highs since October

- USD/CHF hovers below 0.9152, the highest since October reached on Monday.
- US Dollar strengthened as higher Retail Sales amplified expectations of the Fed prolonging higher policy rates.
- Swiss Franc faces challenges due to the likelihood of SNB implementing another rate cut in the June meeting.
USD/CHF recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading near 0.9120 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The strength of the US Dollar (USD) provides support to bolster the USD/CHF pair. This strength is fueled by better-than-expected Retail Sales figures from the United States (US), which have increased expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.
Moreover, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its gains to near 106.30, while the yields on US Treasury bonds for both the 2-year and 10-year stand at 4.93% and 4.62%, respectively, at the time of writing. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven US Dollar (USD).
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly stated on Monday that while there has been notable progress on inflation, there is still further ground to cover. She emphasized the importance of being confident that inflation is on a path toward the target before taking action.
On the other side, in March, Swiss Producer and Import Prices (MoM) exhibited steady growth, increasing by 0.1%. However, Producer and Import Prices (YoY) experienced a more pronounced contraction, declining at a rate of 2.1% compared to the previous contraction of 2.0%.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) had already undergone a significant depreciation following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) unexpected rate cut in March. With inflation showing moderation in March and business confidence remaining pessimistic, market speculation suggests that the SNB might implement another rate cut during its upcoming June meeting.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9116
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9029
|Daily SMA50
|0.8893
|Daily SMA100
|0.8757
|Daily SMA200
|0.8825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9152
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9114
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9012
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.873
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9179
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
