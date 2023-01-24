USD/CHF snaps two-day winning streak as US Dollar traces sluggish yields ahead of key data

- USD/CHF prints mild losses during the first daily fall in three.
- Mixed sentiment, pre-data anxiety joins China-linked optimism to weigh on USD/CHF prices.
- US inflation expectations, hawkish central banks keep the buyers hopeful.
- Off in China, Fed’s blackout restrict immediate moves but US PMIs, Q4 GDP are more important for clear directions.
USD/CHF sellers return to the table, after a two-day absence, in early Tuesday. That said, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s consolidation amid a cautious mood ahead of the key data/events from Switzerland and the US. Also keeping the sellers hopeful could be the broad US Dollar weakness amid cautious optimism and sluggish performance.
That said, China’s Lunar New Year holidays join the pre-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) blackout period for the Fed policymakers to restrict the market’s immediate moves. Even so, the US Dollar fades from the previous day’s corrective bounce as softer US data on Monday backed dovish bias from the US central bank.
On Monday, softer prints of the US Conference Board’s Leading Index for December joined the lines of previous downbeat data from the US and signaled to ease inflation fears in the world’s largest economy, which in turn suggests less need for the Fed to be hawkish in February. It’s worth noting that the market players do expect a softer Fed rate hike in February and policy pivot afterward, which in turn weigh on the US Dollar.
Alternatively, the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rise for the third consecutive day to 2.28% each and justify the pre-blackout hawkish Fed comments and challenge the sentiment.
Furthermore, news that the US confronts China over companies’ ties to the Russian war effort, shared by Bloomberg, joins the talks surrounding the US debt ceiling in the Senate to probe the market optimists.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures resist following Wall Street’s gains while retreating from the six-week high marked the previous day, making rounds to 4,030-35 at the latest. On the same line, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap three-day recovery moves by struggling around 3.51% and 4.21% by the press time.
Given the USD/CHF pair’s consolidation amid mixed clues, the upcoming Swiss trade numbers for December and the first readings of January’s S&P Global PMIs for the US will be important for intraday traders. However, major attention will be given to the US fourth-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be the key amid recession woes. Should the US data keep coming softer, the US Dollar could refresh the multi-month low marked earlier in January, which in turn will weigh on the USD/CHF prices.
Technical analysis
A 12-day-old bearish channel restricts USD/CHF moves between 0.9035 and 0.9270.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9214
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9257
|Daily SMA50
|0.9341
|Daily SMA100
|0.959
|Daily SMA200
|0.9638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9241
|Previous Daily Low
|0.916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9337
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises further to 0.7050 amid renewed USD selling
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7050, extending its three-day winning streak this Tuesday. The pair benefits from the renewed US Dollar selling, as risk flows dominate amid holiday-thinned light trading. The Aussie ignored the dismal NAB business survey.
EUR/USD marches towards 1.0900 as Fed/ECB policy stance diverges
The pair is aiming to extend its journey toward the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The asset has picked strength as the risk-on impulse is gaining traction again. The demand for the major currency pair is escalating maid divergence policy stances for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike projections.
Gold bears eye a correction to break trendline supports
Gold price was volatile at the start of the week following a break of a test of a major trendline and horizontal support. In Asia, the bulls are extending the surge from the latter part of Monday's bullish correction and are taking up the $1,932s. Gold price rallied from a low of $1,911 and into the peak formation set the prior week.
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
The important news this week will be central bank decisions
The important news this week will be central bank decisions. Ahead of the Fed next week, the starter is the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, fully expected to raise rates by 25 bp and then, probably, quit. In economic news, the first important number is Q4 GDP.