Share:
  • USD/CHF pair begins the week with minimal losses as risk aversion continues in the driver’s seat.
  • US Wholesale inventories were unchanged in March, jumping 9.1% annually despite a first-quarter decline.
  • Traders are eying the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Survey alongside US inflation data.

The USD/CHF pair commenced the week with minimal losses of 0.15%, even though the latest round of inflation data in Switzerland suggested that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could adopt a less hawkish approach. The latest United States (US) data flashed a solid labor market, though traders are eyeing inflationary data during the week. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8891, below its opening price by 0.15%.

US equities trend lower, reflecting a sour mood with investors seeking safety moved to the CHF

The USD/CHF is set to continue to slump during the day, as the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, is down 0.02%, at 101.190. US equities trend lower as investors are eying the latest Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) revealed by the Fed amidst the ongoing US banking turmoil.

Although US bank equities have recovered some ground, Wall Street remains under stress, as sentiment took a hit, as the debt limit discussions in the US show no sign of improvement. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, commented that there are no “good options” for solving the debt ceiling in Washington without the US Congress’s help.

Data-wise, the US economic agenda revealed that Wholesale Inventories were unchanged in March, below estimates of 0.1% MoM, the US Department of Commerce revealed. Annually based, inventories jumped 9.1% in March, despite the first quarter decline, as more robust US consumer spending contributed to the inventory rundown.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

USD/CHF Daily chart

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is still downward biased, though trading above the year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.8820. However, as price action continues to a downtrend, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator registers higher troughs, meaning a positive divergence is surfacing. Therefore, that could open the door for further upside, but RSI needs to crack above the 50-midline. Downside risks in the USD/CHF lie at 0.8820, followed by 0.8800. Conversely, if USD/CHF reclaims 0.8900, further gains are warranted, though a downslope resistance trendline emerges at 0.8970, before climbing above 0.9000.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8898
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.8909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8939
Daily SMA50 0.9116
Daily SMA100 0.9184
Daily SMA200 0.9431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8974
Previous Daily Low 0.8835
Previous Weekly High 0.8995
Previous Weekly Low 0.882
Previous Monthly High 0.9198
Previous Monthly Low 0.8852
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8888
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8838
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8767
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8699
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9045
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9116

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data

AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium

EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000

EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.

EUR/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation

Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation

Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.

Gold News

Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation

Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation

Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.

Read more

US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?

US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?

There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut.  The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures