- USD/CHF pair begins the week with minimal losses as risk aversion continues in the driver’s seat.
- US Wholesale inventories were unchanged in March, jumping 9.1% annually despite a first-quarter decline.
- Traders are eying the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Survey alongside US inflation data.
The USD/CHF pair commenced the week with minimal losses of 0.15%, even though the latest round of inflation data in Switzerland suggested that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could adopt a less hawkish approach. The latest United States (US) data flashed a solid labor market, though traders are eyeing inflationary data during the week. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8891, below its opening price by 0.15%.
US equities trend lower, reflecting a sour mood with investors seeking safety moved to the CHF
The USD/CHF is set to continue to slump during the day, as the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, is down 0.02%, at 101.190. US equities trend lower as investors are eying the latest Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) revealed by the Fed amidst the ongoing US banking turmoil.
Although US bank equities have recovered some ground, Wall Street remains under stress, as sentiment took a hit, as the debt limit discussions in the US show no sign of improvement. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, commented that there are no “good options” for solving the debt ceiling in Washington without the US Congress’s help.
Data-wise, the US economic agenda revealed that Wholesale Inventories were unchanged in March, below estimates of 0.1% MoM, the US Department of Commerce revealed. Annually based, inventories jumped 9.1% in March, despite the first quarter decline, as more robust US consumer spending contributed to the inventory rundown.
USD/CHF Technical Analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is still downward biased, though trading above the year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.8820. However, as price action continues to a downtrend, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator registers higher troughs, meaning a positive divergence is surfacing. Therefore, that could open the door for further upside, but RSI needs to crack above the 50-midline. Downside risks in the USD/CHF lie at 0.8820, followed by 0.8800. Conversely, if USD/CHF reclaims 0.8900, further gains are warranted, though a downslope resistance trendline emerges at 0.8970, before climbing above 0.9000.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8898
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8939
|Daily SMA50
|0.9116
|Daily SMA100
|0.9184
|Daily SMA200
|0.9431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8974
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8835
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
