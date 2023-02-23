USD/CHF sees recovery from 0.9330 ahead of US Core PCE Inflation and Personal Spending data

- USD/CHF is looking for recovery after a pullback move amid the risk-off impulse.
- S&P500 futures have ignored the risk-aversion theme amid the upbeat US economic outlook.
- Geopolitical tensions between the US and China have improved the US Dollar appeal.
The USD/CHF pair has corrected marginally to near 0.9330 after printing a fresh six-week high around 0.9350 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset is expected to recover sooner as the risk profile is supporting the safe-haven assets. The US Dollar bulls seem in control as the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are reiterating the requirement of more rates by the central bank to bring down inflation to the 2% target.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a pullback to near 104.15, however, the upside bias is still favored as rising hawkish Fed bets have dampened the market mood. Contrary to the risk-aversion theme, S&P500 futures displayed recovery as investors are focusing on upbeat demand, recovery in economic activities, and rising labor requirements rather than underpinning the risk associated with higher interest rate projections.
The context that investors have started digesting higher interest rates by the Fed has resulted in a decline in the demand for US government bonds. The yields provided on 10-year US Treasury bonds dropped to near 3.89%.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between the United States and China have improved the US Dollar appeal. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited on Thursday “Communication between US and China is important for the rest of the world. And, the US will resume discussions with China on economic issues 'at an appropriate time'.
For further guidance, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and Personal Spending will be keenly watched. On an annual basis, the economic data is seen higher at 4.3% vs. the former release of 4.4%. The monthly data is expected to escalate by 0.4% against 0.3% released earlier. And, January Personal Spending is expected to increase by 1.3% against a contraction of 0.2%. A recovery in personal spending will accelerate the chances of more rates by the Fed.
On the Swiss Franc front, the rising Consumer Price Index (CPI) is creating troubles for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Therefore, more rate hike announcements by SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan looks warranted to counter “increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation”.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.9315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9223
|Daily SMA50
|0.9249
|Daily SMA100
|0.9476
|Daily SMA200
|0.9576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9253
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9332
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9138
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
