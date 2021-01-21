USD/CHF risk reversal jumps to highest since April 2019

One-month risk reversal on USD/CHF has jumped to -0.25, the highest level since April 30, 2019, extending the rise from the Jan. 7 low of -1.175.
The ascent indicates a weakening of demand for put options or bearish bets on USD/CHF. In other words, the bearish bias is now weakest in 33-months.
At press time, the currency pair is trading at 0.8885, having failed multiple times above 0.8920 in the past few days.
