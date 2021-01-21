USD/CHF risk reversal jumps to highest since April 2019

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

One-month risk reversal on USD/CHF has jumped to -0.25, the highest level since April 30, 2019, extending the rise from the Jan. 7 low of -1.175. 

The ascent indicates a weakening of demand for put options or bearish bets on USD/CHF. In other words, the bearish bias is now weakest in 33-months. 

At press time, the currency pair is trading at 0.8885, having failed multiple times above 0.8920 in the past few days. 
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

Australia's upbeat jobs data impresses the AUD bulls, driving AUD/USD towards 0.7800. Australia's jobless rate ticked lower to 6.6% in December to hit the lowest level since April. Stimulus hopes-driven risk-on mood and broad US dollar weakness also underpin the spot. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD takes out key resistance and eyes fresh highs

GBP/USD bulls in control, taking on the higher bound grounds. The pound is higher by some 0.22% on the day so far after it rallied as far as 1.3718 overnight. US dollar on the back foot as investors rule out UK negative rates.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold trades near $1,870 in Asia, having jumped 1.7% on Wednesday. Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

Gold news

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY keeps range around 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY holds its range around 103.50, as markets ignore the BOJ's downgrade to its economic assessment. The BOJ kept its monetary policy steady, as expected. Amid the upbeat market mood, the spot remains undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness. 

USD/JPY News

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures