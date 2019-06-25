USD/CHF reverses an early dip to sub-0.9700 level, fresh yearly lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD remains on the defensive amid increasing Fed rate cut bets.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand benefits CHF and adds to the selling bias.
  • Oversold conditions prompt some short-covering ahead of Fedspeak.

The USD/CHF quickly reversed a dip to sub-0.9700 level, or fresh yearly lows, and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range. 

The pair extended last week's sharp pullback from levels beyond the parity mark and a combination of forces kept exerting some downward pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar added to its post-FOMC slump and remained on the defensive in the wake of sliding US Treasury bond yields.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond slipped back below the 2.0% mark, which coupled with a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment - amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, underpinned the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's downfall.

The pair dropped to an intraday low level of 0.9694 - the lowest since late-September 2018, albeit extremely oversold conditions helped limit deeper losses and prompted traders to cover their short positions, especially after the recent steep decline of around 320-pips over the past five trading session. 

It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the attempted recovery meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as the focus now shifts to speeches by influential FOMC members - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. 

Market participants on Tuesday will also take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, Richmond Manufacturing Index and new home sales data, later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9719
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9938
Daily SMA50 1.0056
Daily SMA100 1.0033
Daily SMA200 0.9975
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9784
Previous Daily Low 0.971
Previous Weekly High 1.0016
Previous Weekly Low 0.9756
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9692
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9664
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9618
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9766
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9812
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.984

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

