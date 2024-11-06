USD/CHF retreats from multi-month top, still well bid above 0.8700 amid bullish USD

- USD/CHF jumps to a three-month peak on Wednesday amid broad-based USD strength.
- The Trump trade, smaller Fed rate cut bets and surging US bond yields benefit the buck.
- The risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven CHF and further lends support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair catches aggressive bids on Wednesday and spikes to its highest level since early August, around the 0.8755 region during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade just above the 0.8700 mark, still up 0.90% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) strengthens across the board and spikes to over a four-month peak in reaction to initial US election exit polls, which indicated an early lead for former President Donald Trump in key swing states. Meanwhile, the Trump optimism triggers a fresh wave of risk-on trade across the global equity markets and undermines the safe-haven Swiss Franc, which, in turn, provides an additional boost to the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, speculations that a Republican sweep could see the launch of Trump's potentially inflation-generating tariffs, along with deficit-spending concerns and bets for a less aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), continue to push the US bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond surges over 15 points at 4.44%, hitting its highest level since July 2 and favors the USD bulls.
That said, expectations for a further spike in volatility across the financial markets act as a headwind for the buck and hold back traders from positioning for any further appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy on 1.0700 as US election exit polls point to a Trump win
EUR/USD sustains the sell-off on 1.0700, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee Trump is seen leading, spurring a US Dollar upsurge.
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 154.00 on a potential Trump win
As initial results show former President Donald Trump may return to office, USD/JPY consolidates latest gains near 154.00 early Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers broadly, while stock markets are also on the run. The final outcome may change the picture.
Gold: $2,750 - a tough nut to crack, as focus stays on US election results
Gold price has paused its rebound from multi-day lows early Wednesday, as sellers return on a fresh bout of US Dollar buying, as the exit polls of the 2024 US presidential election show a lead for the Republican nominee Donald Trump in more than a dozen states, including most of the critical battleground states.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.