USD/CHF refreshes yearly top near 0.9825 amid risk reset

- USD/CHF rises for the fourth consecutive day.
- Broad US dollar strength joins the market’s risk reset following Chinese efforts to tame coronavirus impacts.
- An absence of the US traders, no data/events will keep headlines from China in the spotlight.
USD/CHF takes the bids to 0.9822, +0.03%, during early Monday. The quote recently flashed the fresh high since December 2019 while marking the intra-day top of 0.9824.
Although broad trade sentiment has been under pressure due to China’s coronavirus, the latest efforts from China as well the US market’s off seem to have contributed to the pair’s recent run-up.
Also favoring the pair bulls are the broad US dollar strength, based on mostly upbeat data as well as comments from Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura signaling further liquidity measures from the Asian nation after disappointing GDP data.
To portray the risk-tone, the S&P 500 Futures mark 0.23% profits to 3,389 whereas stocks in China seem to benefit from the government’s readiness to take further measures to safeguard against the deadly virus.
Looking forward, the US markets are off for the day and there are no major data/events scheduled for publishing from Switzerland. As a result, traders will keep eyes on the coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
The late-December 2019 tops around 0.9830/35, also including 100-day SMA, could act as an intermediate halt to the pair’s run-up towards 200-day SMA near 0.9865 and October 2019 low near 0.9890. Meanwhile, 50-day SMA near 0.9740 offers short-term strong support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9822
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9724
|Daily SMA50
|0.9743
|Daily SMA100
|0.9836
|Daily SMA200
|0.9864
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9823
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9785
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9823
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.974
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD revisits daily highs amid China stimulus hopes
Fresh bids emerged near 0.6715 in the last hour, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD back towards the daily high of 0.6730, as the Aussie benefits from the risk-on rally in the Chinese stocks after the PBOC liquidity injections and a 4% growth in the country's FDI.
USD/JPY off lows, ranging around 109.85 amid poor Japan Q4 GDP, coronavirus risks
Amid looming China coronavirus concerns and disastrous Japan’s Q4 GDP report, the USD/JPY pair keeps its recent range around 109.85, as markets await fresh catalysts in a holiday-thinned quiet trading environment.
Top three for the week ahead
Stocks may have had a subdued end of the week, but European and US stocks hit record highs last week even though coronavirus fears went into overdrive. When Chinese officials revised higher recent cases of the virus on Thursday, stocks took a tumble.
Gold: Probes pennant resistance
Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.