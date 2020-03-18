USD/CHF rebounds above 0.9600 as USD preserves strength

- US Dollar Index is inching closer to critical 100 mark.
- Major European equity indexes continue to suffer heavy losses.
- USD funding stress dominates FX market action on Wednesday.
The USD/CHF pair gained more than 150 pips on Tuesday and staged a technical correction during the European morning on Wednesday. After retreating to 0.9570 area, the pair gained traction in the last hour and turned flat on the day above the 0.9600 mark.
US Dollar Index pushes higher toward 100
The broad-based USD strength amid concerns over USD funding stress continues to dominate the action in the foreign exchange markets. Although the US Dollar Index seemed like it has calmed down following the Federal Reserve's additional measures to inject liquidity into the markets on Tuesday, it turned north, once again, and is now at its highest level since April 2017 at 99.95.
In the meantime, major European equity indexes are all erasing more than 5% to reflect the risk-averse environment, which helps the CHF show some resilience for the time being.
In the second half of the day, Building Permits and Housing Starts will be featured in the US economic docket. However, investors are likely to remain focused on the USD's performance and markets' risk perception.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9608
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9588
|Daily SMA50
|0.9668
|Daily SMA100
|0.9763
|Daily SMA200
|0.9819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9448
|Previous Weekly High
|1.189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9183
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9892
GBP/USD collapses below 1.1900
GBP/USD plummeted below 2016 low at 1.1916, the level hit after the Brexit referendum. The pair lost roughly 1,300 pips in less than two weeks, as panic fuels the greenback while UK’s approach to coronavirus crisis smashes Pound.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.
WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
