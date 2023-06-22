USD/CHF rebound swiftly from 0.8900 mark after SNB’s expected 25 bps rate hike

- USD/CHF attracts some intraday buyers after the SNB announced its policy decision.
- The expected 25 bps lift-off and the lack of fresh hawkish signals weigh on the CHF.
- A modest USD uptick remains support, albeit the Fed rate-hike uncertainty caps gains.
The USD/CHF pair rallies nearly 50 pips after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its policy decision and touches a fresh daily, around the 0.8950 region during the early European session on Thursday.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) weakens across the board after the SNB, as was widely expected, decided to increase its benchmark sight deposit interest rate by 25 bps, from 1.50% to 1.75%. This marks the fifth successive interest rate hike, though the lack of fresh hawkish signals reaffirms expectations that the SNB will be on hold for at least the rest of the year. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength prompts some intraday short-covering around the USD/CHF pair.
The USD uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction in the wake of the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate hike path. In fact, a duo of Fed officials on Wednesday called for more patience on rate hikes to allow the tightening delivered so far to filter through the economy. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee and said that it may make sense to raise rates at a more moderate pace.
Powell, however, added that the fight against inflation still has a long way to go and despite a pause in interest rate hikes last week, officials agreed borrowing costs would likely need to move higher. This, in turn, helps limit the downside for the USD and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8912
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.903
|Daily SMA50
|0.8978
|Daily SMA100
|0.9103
|Daily SMA200
|0.933
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
