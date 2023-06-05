USD/CHF prints a fresh day's high at 0.9120 amid mixed Swiss Inflation

- USD/CHF has recorded a fresh day’s high at 0.9120 amid strength in the USD Index.
- The USD Index might post more gains as more rates by the Fed will widen the interest rate divergence with other central banks.
- Swiss inflation remained mixed as monthly CPI dipped to 0.3% while annual inflation accelerated marginally to 2.2%.
The USD/CHF pair has refreshed its intraday high at 0.9120 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset has been infused with an adrenaline rush amid sheer strength in the US Dollar. The major has been underpinned as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise interest rates. The odds for a fresh interest rate hike by the Fed are skyrocketing amid tight labor market conditions.
S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses posted in Asia and have turned positive, indicating a solid recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors should note that US equities were significantly bought on Friday and now mild correction is being capitalized as a buying opportunity, portraying that the overall market mood is extremely cheerful.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh day’s high at 104.32. Investors are hopeful that the USD Index will post more gains as more interest rate hikes by the Fed will widen the interest rate divergence with other central banks. The strength in the USD Index has also pushed US Treasury yields significantly higher. The 10-year US Treasury yields have accelerated sharply to near 3.75%.
A power-pack action cannot be ruled out on Monday as the US ISM agency will report Services PMI data. The economic data will be closely watched as the Manufacturing activity contracted straight for the seventh time. A decline in Services PMI could recede hopes of further policy-tightening by the Fed.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc has faced pressure after the release of mixed inflation (May) data. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated at a slower pace of 0.3% while the street was anticipating a pace of 0.4%. Contrary to that, the annual CPI figure jumped to 2.2% vs. the consensus of 2.1% but decelerated sharply from the prior release of 2.6%.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) could raise interest rates further as SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan cited that risks associated with a high-inflated economy are higher than a low-inflation environment.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9004
|Daily SMA50
|0.9001
|Daily SMA100
|0.9127
|Daily SMA200
|0.9376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9093
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9035
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
