USD/CHF Price Analysis: Upside bias intact ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

- USD/CHF is displaying a lackluster performance after reaching to near the 0.9280-0.9290 supply zone.
- Fresh commentary from US President that the balloon incident doesn’t weaken US-China relations might improve risk appetite.
- An acceptance above the 0.9280-0.9290 supply zone is required for a fresh upside.
The USD/CHF pair is demonstrating a loss in the upside momentum after reaching to near the round-level resistance of 0.9300 in the early Tokyo session. The Swiss franc asset is struggling to extend gains ahead of the commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
Risk-perceived assets remained jittery on US-China tensions and fresh risk of United States recession amid deepening expectations of further policy tightening by the Fed. However, fresh commentary from US President Joe Biden that the balloon incident doesn’t weaken US-China relations might improve the risk appetite of the market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to remain lackluster after a three-day winning streak as investors await fresh triggers for acceptance at elevated levels.
After reaching to the supply zone in a 0.9280-0.9290 range, USD/CHF has sensed barricades amid an absence of acceptance signs at elevated levels. The Swiss franc asset is showing an inventory adjustment, which conveys that the US Dollar is gathering strength for a confident breakout.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9267 is acting as a major support for the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has yet not surrendered the oscillation in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is still active.
Going forward, a break above the supply zone in a 0.9280-0.9290 range will expose the asset to January 12 high around 0.9360 followed by the round-level resistance at 0.9400.
On the flip side, a breakdown of Wednesday’s low at 0.9059 will drag the major toward 4 August 2021 low at 0.9018. A slippage below the latter will drag the asset further toward 10 May 2021 low at 0.8986.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9212
|Daily SMA50
|0.9288
|Daily SMA100
|0.9548
|Daily SMA200
|0.9619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.927
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9456
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
