USD/CHF Price Analysis: Up 1.6% this week, but still trapped in falling channel

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CHF's immediate bias remains neutral despite this week's 1.6% gain. 
  • The pair is yet to exit a multi-week bearish channel.

The USD/CHF pair is currently trading at 0.9148, representing a 1.67% gain on the week. The pair has pretty much erased last week's drop. 

Even so, it is early to call a bullish reversal. That's because the pair is still trapped in a bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 25 and Nov. 2 highs and Oct. 9 and Nov.9 lows. 

A daily close above the upper end of the channel, currently at 0.9178, would confirm the breakout and expose the Sept. 25 high of 0.9296. Alternatively, a close below Thursday's low of 0.9131 would validate the rejection at the channel hurdle seen on Wednesday and shift risk in favor of a drop to recent lows near 0.90. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9149
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.9153
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9109
Daily SMA50 0.9138
Daily SMA100 0.9185
Daily SMA200 0.9419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9175
Previous Daily Low 0.9132
Previous Weekly High 0.9208
Previous Weekly Low 0.8982
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9159
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9131
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9088
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9175
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9197
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9219

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on track to disappoint bulls with a weekly loss, Eurozone GDP eyed

EUR/USD on track to disappoint bulls with a weekly loss, Eurozone GDP eyed

EUR/USD has had a tough time this week with market sentiment flip-flopping back and forth on coronavirus and looks set to pour cold water over the optimism generated by the recent bullish breakout. An upbeat Eurozone GDP is needed to save the day for the bulls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears await BOE’s Bailey with eyes on weekly low near 1.3100

GBP/USD: Bears await BOE’s Bailey with eyes on weekly low near 1.3100

GBP/USD awaits fresh clues while taking rounds near the weekly low above 1.3100. Coronavirus cases in the UK, the US refresh record high. Brexit signals remain mixed. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues

Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues

Gold holds its range around $1880, divided between rising covid cases and vaccine optimism. The metal slumped 5% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. All eyes on virus update and US data for fresh incentives. 

Gold news

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up. 

Oil News

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit the world's economy in numerous ways and would take a while to recover. This setback has led to a swift increase in Bitcoin's adoption as investors desperately seek a reliable store of value. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures