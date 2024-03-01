USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rises to 0.8850 on firmer US Dollar

- USD/CHF advances to 0.8860 as higher US core PCE inflation data strengthens US Dollar.
- The Swiss Franc remains on the back foot as the SNB is expected to lead the global rate-cut cycle.
- Investors await the US Manufacturing PMI for fresh insights on the economic outlook.
The USD/CHF pair extends its upside to 0.8860 in Friday’s European session. The Swiss Franc asset strengthens due to firm US Dollar and hopes that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will lead the rate-cut cycle.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, has turned sideways around 104.20 after a sharp recovery from 103.70.
The appeal for the US Dollar improves due to higher United States monthly core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, indicating that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path to 2% inflation would be bumpy. The monthly core inflation grew by 0.4% as expected, higher than the 0.2% pace necessary to achieve price stability.
Meanwhile, cooling price pressures in the Swiss economy have prompted a chance of rate cuts by the SNB in March. In January, inflation fell to 1.3% against expectations of 1.7%, allowing the SNB to pivot to a dovish monetary policy stance.
In today’s session, market participants will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. Investors anticipate factory data to come at 49.5, higher than 49.1 in January but will remain below the 50.0 threshold.
USD/CHF delivers a vertical upside move after a breakout of the consolidation formed between the 0.8778-0.8824 range in a four-hour timeframe. The consolidation formation indicates a sharp contraction in volatility, which exhibits narrow ticks and low volume. A breakout of the same results in a volatility expansion, followed by wider ticks and heavy volume.
The near-term outlook is bullish as the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8821 is sloping higher.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating a positive momentum has been triggered.
Fresh upside would emerge if the asset breaks above the three-month high around 0.8886, which would unlock upside towards September 20 low at 0.8932 and November 8 low at 0.8976.
On the contrary, a breakdown below February 13 low at 0.8746 would expose the asset to the round-level support of 0.8700, followed by February 1 high around 0.8650.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.8842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8783
|Daily SMA50
|0.8651
|Daily SMA100
|0.8759
|Daily SMA200
|0.8833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8742
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8553
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
