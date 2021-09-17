USD/CHF Price Analysis: Refreshes five-month high on the way to 0.9320-25

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF edges higher around multi-day top after crossing July’s peak.
  • Sustained trading above 0.9275 becomes necessary for bulls to keep reins.
  • Two-month-old previous resistance challenges pullback moves, horizontal area comprising multiple tops since March lures bulls.

USD/CHF grinds to the north after refreshing the highest levels since April around 0.9275-80 during early Friday.

The Swiss currency (CHF) pair crossed an upward sloping trend line from July 20 the previous day to provide a daily closing beyond July’s high. The bullish signals also gain support from firmer RSI conditions, not overbought.

However, the USD/CHF buyers seem to look for a sustained push beyond 0.9280 before challenging the 0.9300 threshold.

Also on their radar is the horizontal hurdle from March around 0.9320-25, a break of which will aim for the yearly peak, currently around 0.9470.

Alternatively, pullback moves may retest the resistance-turned-support line near 0.9255 but the pair’s further weakness will be challenged by an August high around 0.9240.

Additionally, multiple stops around the 0.9200 round figure and 200-day EMA near 0.9150 will also challenge the USD/CHF bears on their return.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9277
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9171
Daily SMA50 0.9159
Daily SMA100 0.9118
Daily SMA200 0.909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9278
Previous Daily Low 0.9193
Previous Weekly High 0.9235
Previous Weekly Low 0.9127
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.922
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9135
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9305
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9334
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.939

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD remains pressured around three-week lows, consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month. Firmer Momentum back-up to the south-run, 50-DMA break favor sellers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears will battle this out near the 61.8% golden ratio

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears will battle this out near the 61.8% golden ratio

The GBP/USD price has corrected 50% of the hourly bearish impulse. The bulls have been chipping away as profits are taken with bears moving aside one by one. This has resulted in a slow decelerating correction from which could attract sellers again. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD remains pressured around three-week lows, consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month. Firmer Momentum back-up to the south-run, 50-DMA break favor sellers.

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.

Read more

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures