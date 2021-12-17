- The USD/CHF trims some of Thursday’s losses, up some 0.47%.
- A downbeat market sentiment boosts the US Dollar prospects, the CHF weakened.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Upward bias, though a break above 0.9300 would open the door for 0.9400.
The greenback recovers some of Thursday’s losses against the Swiss franc, climbs above the 100, and the 50-day moving averages (DMAs) trading at 0.9227 during the New York session at the time of writing. Financial markets risk-aversion favors the greenback safe-haven status, to the detriment of the Swiss franc.
In the bond market, US T-bond yields extend their losses, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling four basis points, sitting at 1.382%. However, the greenback has offset the downfall, with the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six rivals, advances 0.35%, up to 96.39, near December 16 daily tops.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the technical perspective, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located below the spot price, the USD/CHF pair has an upward bias. In fact, in the overnight session, the USD/CHF dipped as low as the 200-DMA at 0.9174, then rebounded near the December 16 tops around 0.9232.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the December 16 high at 0.9233. The breach of the latter would allow USD bulls to resume the uptrend towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9265. A clear break above that level would send the pair rallying towards the confluence of a downslope trendline and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around the 0.9280-0.9300 area.
On the other hand, the USD/CHF first support would be the 50-DMA at 0.9213, followed by the 100-DMA at 0.9204. A break beneath the latter would open the door for a retest of the 200-DMA at 0.9174.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9233
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9247
|Daily SMA50
|0.9218
|Daily SMA100
|0.9206
|Daily SMA200
|0.9181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9275
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?