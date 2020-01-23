USD/CHF Price Analysis: MACD turns bearish for the first time in a week

- USD/CHF extends recovery gains from the two-day low.
- Sellers await a downside break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- A monthly trend line will keep buyers away.
USD/CHF takes rounds to 0.9683 during the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair bounces off Tuesday’s low. However, the pair still remains below the monthly resistance line while the MACD flashes the bearish signals for the first time in a week, which in turn portrays the underlying weakness to recall the bears.
While 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s fall between December 24 and January 16, at 0.9665, acts as the immediate support, major attention will be given to the monthly low surrounding 0.9610.
If at all the sellers dominate below 0.9610, September 2018 low near 0.9540 will be on their radar.
During the pair’s recovery beyond the monthly resistance line, close to 0.9720 now, January 10 high close to 0.9765 will return to the charts.
Also, the bulls’ ability to cross 0.9765 will enable them to confront 0.9800 and December 24 high near 0.9835.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9685
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9701
|Daily SMA50
|0.9809
|Daily SMA100
|0.9866
|Daily SMA200
|0.9902
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9767
