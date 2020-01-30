USD/CHF Price Analysis: Heavy inside two-week-old ascending channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF snaps two-day winning streak, reversed from monthly resistance line.
  • Buyers will remain hopeful unless the channel’s support breaks.
  • 50% and 38.2% of Fibonacci retracements could offer intermediate halts during the declines.

USD/CHF declines to 0.9728, -0.11%, by the press time of early Thursday. The pair recently reversed from an ascending trend line since December 29, 2019. Even so, it stays inside the short-term bullish technical formation.

Considering the pair’s latest pullback form the key resistance, sellers can target 50% and 38.2% of Fibonacci retracements of the pair’s declines between December 24, 2019, and January 16, 2020, around 0.9720 and 0.9700 respectively.

However, the channel’s support line, at 0.9690, could restrict further declines, if not then 0.9660 and 0.9613 can offer intermediate halts during the fall to 0.9600.

On the flip side, the aforementioned resistance line and the said channel’s upper line could restrict the pair’s short-term recovery near 0.9770/75.

In a case where the bulls dominate beyond 0.9775, 0.9800 and 0.9825 will flash on their radars.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9729
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9699
Daily SMA50 0.9791
Daily SMA100 0.9857
Daily SMA200 0.9891
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9768
Previous Daily Low 0.9725
Previous Weekly High 0.973
Previous Weekly Low 0.9661
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9741
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9721
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9701
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9678
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9764
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9787
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9807

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD refreshes three-month lows near 0.6730 amid risk-off

AUD/USD refreshes three-month lows near 0.6730 amid risk-off

Despite a discounted probability of an RBA rate cut, the AUD/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure and prints fresh three-month lows near 0.6730 region, mainly driven by growing coronavirus contagion risks.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY eyes 108.70 key support as coronavirus fears intensify

USD/JPY eyes 108.70 key support as coronavirus fears intensify

USD/JPY is seen extending the drop below the 109 handle, as the risk-on action remains at full steam in Asia amid intensifying fears over China's coronavirus rapid spread, with Japan now suspecting cases of the virus. 

USD/JPY News

FOMC and Chairman Powell wait and watch

FOMC and Chairman Powell wait and watch

Certainty is a rare commodity in finance and economics but today’s unanimous FOMC decision was about as close as markets are likely to come. The Fed governors reaffirmed that the current rate of 1.50% to 1.75% was appropriate for the economy.

Read more

Gold: Modestly flat around $1575, trade/coronavirus in the spotlight

Gold: Modestly flat around $1575, trade/coronavirus in the spotlight

Gold prices wait for clues to extend the earlier recovery while taking rounds to $1,575 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently recovered after the Fed reiterated its dovish stance.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures