USD/CHF Price Analysis: Gyrates above 0.9000 inside weekly rising channel

- USD/CHF eases after refreshing multi-day top, stays in a positive zone so far.
- Bullish MACD, chart pattern favor buyers, previous resistance line, 200-bar SMA may lure bears on channel breakdown.
USD/CHF recedes from a nine-week top to 0.9040 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote remains positive while staying inside a bullish channel formation established since last Friday.
Considering the sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA amid bullish MACD, USD/CHF is up for further advances inside the bullish chart pattern.
As a result, the latest pullback can be considered less harmful unless breaking the channel’s support line, at 0.9007 now. Also restricting the nearby declines is the 0.9000 threshold.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside past-0.9000 will not hesitate to challenge the previous resistance line from January 11, currently around 0.8947, whereas the 200-bar SMA level of 0.8880 can entertain the USD/CHF bears afterward.
Meanwhile, the stated channel’s resistance line close to 0.9070 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the December 01 high of 0.9093.
In a case where USD/CHF bulls stay dominant past-0.9093, the 0.9100 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting November 2020 peak surrounding 0.9210.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9043
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8904
|Daily SMA50
|0.8893
|Daily SMA100
|0.9015
|Daily SMA200
|0.9194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9042
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8984
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8945
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
