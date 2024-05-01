USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends the rally above 0.9200  amid the overbought condition

- USD/CHF trades on a stronger note around 0.9210 ahead of the Fed rate decision on Wednesday.
- The pair keeps the bullish vibe with the overbought RSI condition.
- The first upside barrier is seen at 0.9245; the initial support level is located at 0.9155.
The USD/CHF pair extends its upside to 0.9210 on Wednesday during the early European session. A renewed US Dollar (USD) demand creates a tailwind to a major pair. Furthermore, the Fed is widely expected to keep the policy rate in its current 5.25%–5.50% range on Wednesday and continue to maintain the hawkish stance, which provides some support to the Greenback.
Technically, USD/CHF maintains the bullish outlook unchanged on the four-hour chart as the cross is above the key 50- and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bullish territory above the midline. However, the overbought RSI condition indicates that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/CHF appreciation.
A decisive break above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 0.9210 will see a rally to a high of October 3, 2023, at 0.9245. Any follow-through buying above this level will expose the 0.9300 psychological round mark. The next upside target is seen at a high of March 16, 2023, at 0.9340.
On the flip side, the initial support level for the cross will emerge near a high of April 29 at 0.9155. The additional downside filter to watch is the 50-period EMA at 0.9134. The key contention level is located at the 0.9100–0.9110 zone, representing the psychological figure and the 100-period EMA. A breach of the mentioned level will see a drop to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 0.9075.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|157.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.19
|Daily SMA50
|151.73
|Daily SMA100
|148.86
|Daily SMA200
|148.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.85
|Previous Daily Low
|156.06
|Previous Weekly High
|158.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.46
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.2
