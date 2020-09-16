USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eases from 100-HMA to remain below 0.9100

USD/CHF seesaws around the intraday low of 0.9076, down for the sixth consecutive day.

Normal RSI conditions favor the pullback towards the weekly low.

The 0.9100 threshold adds to the upside barriers.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9078, down 0.05% on a day, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss major recently took a U-turn from 100-HMA amid normal RSI conditions.

As a result, traders can expect further weakness in the USD/CHF prices towards the weekly bottom of 0.9060.

However, 0.9050 and the monthly low near 0.9000 will challenge the bears afterward.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 100-HMA level of 0.9085 needs validation from 0.9100 to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 08-10 downside, around 9145.

During the USD/CHF pair’s further upside beyond 0.9145, the September 08 low of 0.9156 can question the bulls targeting the monthly top of 0.9200.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish