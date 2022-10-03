- The USD/CHF reclaims 0.9900, as a double bottom chart pattern, targets 0.9974.
- Short term, the USD/CHF is neutral-to-downward biased, but it could reach the double bottom target before retracing towards the 20-EMA at 0.9899.
The USD/CHF is slightly down as the Asian Pacific session begins, though in the week it is gaining some 0.49%, after hitting a weekly high in the mid-0.99-1.00 range, due to improvement in sentiment; however, it retraced some to the current spot prices. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9922, down 0.01%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF remains upward biased, though it failed to break above the September monthly high of 0.9966. It should be noted that the major has printed a higher low, but to continue its uptrend, it would need to clear September’s high to open the door for a parity re-test.
Since September 28, the USD/CHF bottomed around the 0.9740 area, forming a double bottom chart pattern. During Monday’s session, the USD/CHF decisively cleared the September 29 daily high at 0.9855, validating the pattern, which targets a rally towards 0.9974.
Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the October 3 high at 0.9966. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the double bottom target, at 0.9974, followed by the parity.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9921
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9726
|Daily SMA50
|0.9647
|Daily SMA100
|0.9679
|Daily SMA200
|0.9513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9877
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9966
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
