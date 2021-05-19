USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback battles previous hurdle below 0.9000

  • USD/CHF bounces off late February lows, refreshes intraday top of late.
  • Previous weekly bottom guards immediate upside, bumpy road ahead.
  • Sellers may aim for mid-0.8900s before early January tops.

USD/CHF consolidates the latest losses near a three-month low, up 0.05% around 0.8985, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote bounces off the previous day’s low, also the lowest since late February, to aim for the one-week-old horizontal resistance.

Although RSI recovery backs the USD/CHF buyers around 0.8985-90 immediate hurdle, a downward sloping trend line from last Thursday, near 0.9010, could test the pair’s further upside.

Even if the quote manages to cross 0.9010 resistance, 100 and 200-HMAs surrounding 0.9030 can test the USD/CHF bulls.

Meanwhile, fresh selling can take place below the latest low near 0.8960 but multiple supports can probe downside near 0.8950-45.

Also acting as a downside filter is 0.8920 level comprising tops marked in late December 2020 and early January.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8984
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 0.898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9088
Daily SMA50 0.9211
Daily SMA100 0.9088
Daily SMA200 0.908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9035
Previous Daily Low 0.896
Previous Weekly High 0.9094
Previous Weekly Low 0.8986
Previous Monthly High 0.9473
Previous Monthly Low 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9007
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8948
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8917
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8874
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9023
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9066
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

