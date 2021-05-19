USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback battles previous hurdle below 0.9000

- USD/CHF bounces off late February lows, refreshes intraday top of late.
- Previous weekly bottom guards immediate upside, bumpy road ahead.
- Sellers may aim for mid-0.8900s before early January tops.
USD/CHF consolidates the latest losses near a three-month low, up 0.05% around 0.8985, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote bounces off the previous day’s low, also the lowest since late February, to aim for the one-week-old horizontal resistance.
Although RSI recovery backs the USD/CHF buyers around 0.8985-90 immediate hurdle, a downward sloping trend line from last Thursday, near 0.9010, could test the pair’s further upside.
Even if the quote manages to cross 0.9010 resistance, 100 and 200-HMAs surrounding 0.9030 can test the USD/CHF bulls.
Meanwhile, fresh selling can take place below the latest low near 0.8960 but multiple supports can probe downside near 0.8950-45.
Also acting as a downside filter is 0.8920 level comprising tops marked in late December 2020 and early January.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9088
|Daily SMA50
|0.9211
|Daily SMA100
|0.9088
|Daily SMA200
|0.908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9035
|Previous Daily Low
|0.896
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8986
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9098
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.