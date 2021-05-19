USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback battles previous hurdle below 0.9000

USD/CHF bounces off late February lows, refreshes intraday top of late.

Previous weekly bottom guards immediate upside, bumpy road ahead.

Sellers may aim for mid-0.8900s before early January tops.

USD/CHF consolidates the latest losses near a three-month low, up 0.05% around 0.8985, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote bounces off the previous day’s low, also the lowest since late February, to aim for the one-week-old horizontal resistance.

Although RSI recovery backs the USD/CHF buyers around 0.8985-90 immediate hurdle, a downward sloping trend line from last Thursday, near 0.9010, could test the pair’s further upside.

Even if the quote manages to cross 0.9010 resistance, 100 and 200-HMAs surrounding 0.9030 can test the USD/CHF bulls.

Meanwhile, fresh selling can take place below the latest low near 0.8960 but multiple supports can probe downside near 0.8950-45.

Also acting as a downside filter is 0.8920 level comprising tops marked in late December 2020 and early January.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected