USD/CHF Price Analysis: Consolidates above 0.8600 ahead of US core PCE data

- USD/CHF remains choppy above 0.8600 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation tool.
- The appeal for the US Dollar remains bearish as rate cut expectations by the Fed deepen.
- USD/CHF may continue its downside journey towards 0.8555.
The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range above the round-level support of 0.8600 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset struggles for a direction as investors await the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) for November, which will be published on Friday.
S&P500 futures have added decent gains in the London session, portraying a revival in the risk-appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates around 102.40 but downside remains favoured as bets in favour of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have deepend.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc continues to perform well as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to keep policy rates restricted for the forseeable future.
USD/CHF has remained in the negative trajectory from last two months and is expected to extend its downside journey towards July 18 low around 0.8555. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8730 has been acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls. A potential resistance is plotted from December 4 low around 0.8666.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the momentum is in the downside direction.
Going forward, a decisive break below December 19 low of 0.8593 would drag the asset towards July 18 low at 0.8555 and the psychological support of 0.8500.
On the flip side, a recovery move above December 18 high at 0.8711 would drive the asset towards December 06 high around 0.8750. A breach of the latter would open doors for more upside towards August 03 high at 0.8800.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.862
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8739
|Daily SMA50
|0.8878
|Daily SMA100
|0.8902
|Daily SMA200
|0.8929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.863
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8632
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8659
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground above 0.6800, US PCE data eyed
The AUD/USD pair gains ground above the 0.6800 mark, the highest in five months during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar and risk appetite. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6801, down 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD tests above 1.1000 as markets bet big on Fed rate cuts
The EUR/USD climbed on Thursday, bolstered back into the 1.1000 handle as broad-market risk appetite pinned into the high side, fueled by US inflation figures continuing to decline faster than market forecast models can account for.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
XRP price finds support as Ripple maps the power of AI and blockchain in cybersecurity and financial services
Ripple price seems to have found support above the $0.6000 psychological, but the odds still favor the downside. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has picked into what the future holds for Ripple, dissecting the convergence of AI and blockchain and its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity and financial services.
Navigating the last major data release of the year
The week concludes with the last major data release for the year, the core PCE price index. If projections of a 0% monthly change for November hold, the six-month annualized calculation would settle at 2%, aligning with the Fed's definition of price stability.