USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers seek validation above 0.9220

USD/CHF extends the previous session’s momentum and prints minute gains on Tuesday.

The formation of multiple tops near the current level makes it’s a crucial level to trade.

MACD trades above midline indicates the underlying bullish sentiment.

USD/CHF trades cautiously on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9224, up 0.02% for the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has been facing some strong resistance near 0.9240, the high touched in the previous session and on August 13. This constitutes a “ double top” formation, which is a bearish reversal pattern.

The sluggish price movement in today’s session suggests that bulls find it difficult to break the mentioned level. The being said, if the price manages to moves higher, it could immediately test the previous day’s high of 0.9241.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades just above the midline with a bullish stance. Any uptick in the MACD would encourage the bulls to take over the levels last seen in July and recapture the high made on 8 July at 0.9264.

Furthermore, USD/CHF bulls would likely to testify the 0.9285 horizontal resistance level. If the price starts moving lower, it could drop back to the 0.9200 psychological level.

Next, USD/CHF bears would seek the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.9185 followed by the low made on September 10 at 0.9150.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9222 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.9222 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9162 Daily SMA50 0.9158 Daily SMA100 0.9114 Daily SMA200 0.9085 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9241 Previous Daily Low 0.9176 Previous Weekly High 0.9235 Previous Weekly Low 0.9127 Previous Monthly High 0.9242 Previous Monthly Low 0.9019 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9216 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9201 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9185 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9148 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.912 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.925 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9278 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9316



