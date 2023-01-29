- USD/CHF grinds higher inside monthly triangle, struggling to extend two-day uptrend.
- Sustained break of 10-DMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful.
- USD/CHF buyers lurk around six-week-old descending support line.
USD/CHF bulls take a breather around 0.9210 during Monday’s sluggish Asian session, following a two-day uptrend, as traders await this week’s bumper data/events. Also challenging the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair is the return of Chinese traders after a one-week-long Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday.
It’s worth noting that the quote marked the first daily closing beyond the 10-DMA since January 11 the previous day. That said, the upside break of the short-term key moving average joins the bullish MACD signals to suggest the USD/CHF pair’s further upside.
However, a symmetrical triangle formation connecting levels marked since January 06 restricts short-term USD/CHF moves between 0.9235 and 0.9170.
It should be observed that a downward-sloping support line from December 14, 2022, close to 0.9125 by the press time, acts as an extra filter towards the north.
In a case where the USD/CHF bears dominate past 0.9125, the 0.9100 round figure and the monthly low of 0.9085 could act as the last defense of the buyer.
On the flip side, a successful break of the 0.9235 hurdle could propel the USD/CHF buyers toward the monthly peak surrounding 0.9410. It’s worth observing that the August 2022 low near 0.9370 acts as an extra filter towards the north.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9209
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9245
|Daily SMA50
|0.9318
|Daily SMA100
|0.9569
|Daily SMA200
|0.9632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.928
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Inside day Friday opens risk of a lower close on Monday, 0.7050 eyed
AUD/USD was the best performer for the G7 last week and Aussie bulls could be trapped up high for the week ahead which holds a number of key data events. The following illustrates a bearish bias for the initial balance of the week, Monday with 0.7050 eyed.
EUR/USD faces fragile barricades below 1.0900 ahead of German GDP data
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 1.0870 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair delivered a rebound move from the previous week’s low around 1.0840 amid a restricted upside in the US Dollar index (DXY).
Gold bears await Federal Reserve decision, United States Non-farm Payrolls
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,925 after posting an indecisive weekly closing as the metal traders await the key United States data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Also important will be central bank meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB), Purchasing Managers’ Indexes data and the US employment numbers for January.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Central bank fest as dollar continues its decline
The focus this week is the Federal Reserve meeting, the Bank of England rate decision and Monetary Policy Report and the ECB meeting. This troika of central bank decisions could set the tone for the rest of the year: the Federal Reserve passing the baton of global leader when it comes to tightening monetary policy.